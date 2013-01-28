A Peek Into The Market Before The Trading Starts

Pre-open movers
US stock futures are mostly flat this morning, as investors are awaiting earnings from CaterpillarCAT
. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 3 points to 13,815.00 and S&P 500 index futures rose 0.70 points to 1,496.40. Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.50 points to 2,728.50.A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were mostly lower today. The STOXX Europe 600 Index fell 0.07%, London's FTSE 100 Index dropped 0.01%, German DAX 30 Index fell 0.07% and French CAC 40 Index rose 0.01%. Asian markets ended mostly higher, with Japan's Nikkei Stock Average falling 0.94%, China's Shanghai Composite surging 2.41% and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index gaining 0.52%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.39% and India's Sensex dropped 0.18 points.Broker Recommendation
Analysts at RW Baird downgraded AppleAAPL
from “outperform” to “neutral.” The target price for Apple has been lowered from $570 to $465. Apple shares gained 0.14% to $440.50 in pre-market trading.Breaking news
- Questcor Pharmaceuticals QCOR today announced the appointment of Michael Aldridge to the new position of Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategic Development. To read the full news, click here.
- Marlin Business Services MRLN today announced the formation of its Industrial Finance Group. To read the full news, click here.
- Genzyme, a Sanofi Company SNY, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the company's supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) file seeking approval of LEMTRADA (alemtuzumab) for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS). To read the full news, click here.
- Synergy Pharmaceuticals SGYP announced today that oral dosing of healthy volunteers has begun in a Phase I clinical trial of SP-333, a guanylate cyclase C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) including ulcerative colitis (UC). To read the full news, click here.
