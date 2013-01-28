easyJet Announces that Sir Mike Rake to Step Down as Chairman of easyJet plc in Summer 2013

The Board of easyJet

ESYJY

announces that Sir Mike Rake has informed the Board of his intention to step down as a non-executive director and as Chairman of easyJet plc in Summer 2013. Sir Mike will still seek re-election at the Annual General Meeting on 21 February and has agreed to remain in his post in order to ensure a smooth hand over and provide the Board time to identify a suitable replacement. The Board's Nomination Committee has commenced a process to select and appoint a successor, reviewing both internal and external candidates.