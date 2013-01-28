ñol

easyJet Announces that Sir Mike Rake to Step Down as Chairman of easyJet plc in Summer 2013

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 28, 2013 6:13 AM | 29 seconds read
The Board of easyJet
ESYJY
announces that Sir Mike Rake has informed the Board of his intention to step down as a non-executive director and as Chairman of easyJet plc in Summer 2013. Sir Mike will still seek re-election at the Annual General Meeting on 21 February and has agreed to remain in his post in order to ensure a smooth hand over and provide the Board time to identify a suitable replacement. The Board's Nomination Committee has commenced a process to select and appoint a successor, reviewing both internal and external candidates.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

