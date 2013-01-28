ñol

L&amp;L to Relocate its China Headquarters to Beijing after Chinese New Year

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 28, 2013 6:06 AM | 1 min read
L & L Energy
LLEN
announced today that it will relocate its China headquarters to Beijing after the Chinese New Year. L&L's entered a lease to occupy approximately 4,400 square feet in Beijing's "Coal Tower." Originally built by China's Ministry of Coal, the Coal Tower is now owned by the China Coal Association, a semi-government agency representing China's coal industry. The Beijing headquarters will enhance L&L's ability to connect to policy and decision making on a ministry level, as well as increase business cooperation with other tenants and nearby companies, which include Shenhua Group, China Chengtong Metal Corporation, Tianjin Fuhao, and China Australia Coal Technology Company. L&L Director, Mr. Jingcai Yang, a former senior executive for Shenhua, will initially guide the Beijing office to increase business and future sales.  L&L's Chairman and CEO, who was in Beijing, commented, "We have already established a strong operational foundation in Yunnan and Guizhou. This strategic move to Beijing will increase our exposure to capital and new customers who are headquartered nearby." Lee continued saying, "As a US Company


