ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Algeta Initiates Research Program to Evaluate Potential of Targeted Thorium Conjugate Based on Immunomedics' Anti-Cd22

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 28, 2013 5:59 AM | 1 min read
Algeta ASA has initiated a new research program to evaluate a novel Targeted Thorium Conjugate (TTC) that combines Algeta's proprietary thorium-227 alpha-pharmaceutical payload with an anti-CD22 monoclonal antibody (epratuzumab) developed by Immunomedics, Inc.
IMMU
. Epratuzumab is a humanised monoclonal antibody (mAb) that binds to the CD22 glycoprotein on the surface of B cells. Epratuzumab has been evaluated for the treatment of a variety of hematological cancers and for autoimmune diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Under the terms of this agreement, Immunomedics will provide clinical-grade antibody to Algeta, which has rights to evaluate the potential of a TTC, linking thorium-227 to epratuzumab, for the treatment of cancer. Algeta will fund all preclinical and clinical development costs up to the end of phase I testing. Upon successful completion of phase I testing, the parties shall negotiate terms for a license at Algeta's request according to certain parameters now agreed between the companies. Payments in the first year from Algeta to Immunomedics include a signature fee, an antibody delivery milestone and payments for cGMP antibody manufacture. No
See full press release

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsGuidanceContractsManagement