Algeta Initiates Research Program to Evaluate Potential of Targeted Thorium Conjugate Based on Immunomedics' Anti-Cd22

Algeta ASA has initiated a new research program to evaluate a novel Targeted Thorium Conjugate (TTC) that combines Algeta's proprietary thorium-227 alpha-pharmaceutical payload with an anti-CD22 monoclonal antibody (epratuzumab) developed by Immunomedics, Inc.

. Epratuzumab is a humanised monoclonal antibody (mAb) that binds to the CD22 glycoprotein on the surface of B cells. Epratuzumab has been evaluated for the treatment of a variety of hematological cancers and for autoimmune diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Under the terms of this agreement, Immunomedics will provide clinical-grade antibody to Algeta, which has rights to evaluate the potential of a TTC, linking thorium-227 to epratuzumab, for the treatment of cancer. Algeta will fund all preclinical and clinical development costs up to the end of phase I testing. Upon successful completion of phase I testing, the parties shall negotiate terms for a license at Algeta's request according to certain parameters now agreed between the companies. Payments in the first year from Algeta to Immunomedics include a signature fee, an antibody delivery milestone and payments for cGMP antibody manufacture. No