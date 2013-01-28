ñol

Genzyme's LEMTRADA Application for MS Accepted for Review by FDA

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 28, 2013 5:59 AM | 1 min read
Genzyme, a Sanofi Company
SNY
, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the company's supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) file seeking approval of LEMTRADA (alemtuzumab) for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS). The company also reported key highlights from the U.S. launch of once-daily, oral AUBAGIO (teriflunomide). LEMTRADA sBLA Accepted by FDA The FDA has accepted for standard review the company's sBLA file seeking approval of LEMTRADA. Genzyme expects FDA action on the application in the second half of 2013. Genzyme has already submitted its marketing authorization application for LEMTRADA to the European Medicines Agency
See full press release

