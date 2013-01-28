Synergy Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase I Clinical trial of SP-333 for Treatment of IBD

Synergy Pharmaceuticals

SGYP

announced today that oral dosing of healthy volunteers has begun in a Phase I clinical trial of SP-333, a guanylate cyclase C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) including ulcerative colitis (UC). SP-333 has exhibited potent anti-inflammatory activity in animal studies of colitis, displaying a novel mechanism-of-action that the company believes could provide a new way to treat UC patients with mild-to-moderate disease. "We're pleased with the results of our SP-333 single-dose-ascending trial in healthy volunteers, which was completed in late 2012, and are eager to move forward with further development of SP-333," said Dr. Gary S. Jacob, President and CEO of Synergy Pharmaceuticals. "This second trial is an important step in ultimately evaluating SP-333's potential to treat GI inflammatory diseases such as UC." The present trial, designed as a placebo-controlled, dose-escalating, multiple-dose study in 64 healthy adult volunteers, is focused on exploring the safety profile of SP-333. The study will take place in one site in the United States. "SP-333 is our first clinical candidate for evaluating the anti-inflammatory potential of GC-C receptors to treat GI anti-inflammatory