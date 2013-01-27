Nokia Announces 'Music+' Service

Nokia

NOK

announced the launch of its premium Music+ subscription service on Sunday: Enjoying Nokia Music on your Lumia, and want more of it? You're in luck. Nokia today announces Nokia Music+, which brings a slew of new and richer options for a low monthly subscription fee of €3.99. For those that love the original free Mix Radio service, it will remain intact – this is all about adding extra. Jyrki Rosenberg, VP Entertainment at Nokia, told us, “People love Nokia Mix Radio – in fact, many people are amazed that we can offer it for free. “It's the only smartphone music service out there offering access to millions of songs out of the box without the need to sign up, sign in, or suffer adverts in between enjoying the music. When you add in the ability to skip songs and save playlists for offline uses like the tube, you have something unique. “We spend a lot of time listening to how people use the service and have even managed to half the amount of skips per songs played, which is a combination of our systems and musicologists understanding and shaping Nokia Music around the users. “Nokia Music is great for discovering new music, and we've found that there's a core of users that want even more of it. This is how Nokia Music+ came about. By introducing features like infinite skips and unlimited downloads, we're opening the doors for unlimited music discovery at only €3.99 per month. Nokia closed at $4.20 on Friday, a loss of $0.06.