ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

BGI-Shenzhen Extends Tender Offer for Complete Genomics

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 25, 2013 8:30 PM | 1 min read
BGI-Shenzhen ("BGI") announced today that it, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Beta Acquisition Corporation, has extended its all cash tender offer (the "Offer") to purchase all outstanding shares of common stock of Complete Genomics, Inc.
GNOM
("Complete") to 12:00 midnight (EST) on Friday, February 1, 2013. The Offer was previously scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight (EST) on Friday, January 25, 2013.  Except for the extension of the Offer expiration date, all other terms and conditions of the Offer remain unchanged. The Depositary for the Offer has indicated that, as of the close of business on January 25, 2013, approximately 30,949,757 shares, or approximately 87%, of common stock of Complete have been validly tendered in and not withdrawn from the Offer, including shares of common stock of Complete subject to guaranteed delivery procedures. BGI's financial advisor is Citi, and its legal counsel is O'Melveny & Myers LLP. Complete's financial adviser is Jefferies & Company, and its legal counsel is Latham & Watkins LLP. Stockholders with questions about the Offer, or who need assistance with tendering their shares of common stock of Complete, may call the Information Agent, Innisfree M&A Incorporated, toll-free at (888) 750-5834. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements
See full press release

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsGuidanceManagementM&AGlobal