FDA Approves OXYTROL for Women

, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved OXYTROL FOR WOMEN (oxybutynin transdermal system, 3.9 mg/day), the first and only over-the-counter (OTC) treatment for overactive bladder in women. OXYTROL FOR WOMEN addresses an important unmet need for overactive bladder, or OAB, a condition that affects more than 20 million American women. Despite the fact that OAB is a treatable medical condition, more than 80 percent of women with OAB do not seek treatment.