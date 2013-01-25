First Solar Recommends Stockholders Reject $30 TRC Capital Tender Offer

First Solar

FSLR

has been notified of an unsolicited “mini-tender” offer by TRC Capital Corporation (TRC) to purchase up to 2,000,000 shares, or approximately 2.3 percent, of the outstanding First Solar common stock at a price of $30.00 per share in cash. TRC's offer price is approximately 5 percent less than the $31.58 closing price of First Solar's common stock on January 22, 2013, the day before the mini-tender offer commenced. First Solar does not endorse TRC's mini-tender offer and recommends that First Solar stockholders do not tender their shares in response to the offer because it is a mini-tender offer at a price below the market price for First Solar shares (as of the date First Solar received