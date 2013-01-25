Molycorp Prices 43M Share Offering at $6/Sahre

Molycorp today announced the pricing of its previously announced public offering of 37,500,000 shares of its common stock (the "Common Stock") (or up to an aggregate of 43,125,000 shares of Common Stock if the underwriters of such offering exercise their option to purchase additional shares of Common Stock in full) at a price per share of $6.00 (the "Primary Shares Offering") and $150 million aggregate principal amount (or up to an aggregate of $172.5 million aggregate principal amount if the underwriters of such offering exercise their over-allotment option in full) of its 5.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2018 (the "Notes") (the "Notes Offering") in separate registered public offerings. The Company expects to close each of the Notes Offering and the Primary Shares Offering on January 30, 2013, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Notes will be Molycorp's senior unsecured obligations and will bear interest at a rate of 5.50% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on February 1 and August 1 of each year, commencing on August 1, 2013. The Notes will be convertible at any time into shares of Molycorp's common stock, cash, or