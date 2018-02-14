The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed Tuesday lower by around 0.3 percent since the turn of the year. The index still needs to climb 2,000 points to match its all-time highs, which gives investors an opportunity to go "bargain hunting," according to CNBC's Jim Cramer.

The sell-off seen in major indices over the past few weeks is similar to what was seen in January 2016, Cramer said during his daily "Mad Money" show Tuesday. Looking back to that period, the sell-off turned out to be "an epic buying opportunity," as the Dow has since soared by more than 10,000 points.

While there is no guarantee that the "pain is over," investors should be "systematic" in their buying opportunities, Cramer said.

10 Biggest Dow Losers

Cramer went on to discuss the 10 biggest losers in the Dow Jones Industrial since the start of 2018 and commented on whether investors should be buyers or sellers:

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is down 16 percent and no one can be blamed for "despising the stock," he said.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is down 9.5 percent and is "still not attractive," as Cramer said investors should stay clear of big integrated oil companies.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is down nearly 9 percent, but Cramer is "on the fence" and said investors need to be able to "just say no" if there are any doubts about oil's comeback.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) are down 7 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively. Johnson & Johnson isn't a top pick in the health care space, but is a "much better" option than fellow Dow component Pfizer.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is down nearly 4 percent and is "worth buying," but only if it "gets hammered again."

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is down nearly 3 percent, and investors should "buy some Apple here" and buy more at lower levels if it drops, Cramer said.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is down 2.4 percent, but the company suffers from subpar growth and a 3.5-percent dividend yield isn't attractive enough, Cramer said.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is down 2.3 percent and stuck in "no man's land" after running too far, too fast, according to the "Mad Money" host.

3M Co (NYSE: MMM) stock is down 1.7 percent, and now is a good time to initiate a "starting position" and maybe buy more if the stock moves lower, he said.

