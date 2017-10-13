The future of pizza delivery will be combined with next-generation technologies to give consumers a completely different experience, said Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) CEO Patrick Doyle.

In some aspects, the future of pizza delivery is already here, as consumers can order their favorite meals through their home devices like Alexa or Google Home, Doyle said during an appearance on CNBC's "Mad Money" Thursday. Domino's is working with Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) to test self-driving cars that will be used for pizza deliveries.

Domino's vision to combine pizza delivery with new technology dates back three to four years, and now the company is starting to see its investments play out, Doyle said.

The compatibility with Alexa has been "the strongest for us in terms of total number of orders," Doyle said, adding that he's always looking toward the future in the company's use of technology.

Third Quarter In Review

Domino's reported third quarter results Thursday that left many investors disappointed, especially with an 8.4 percent domestic same store-sales growth figure.

"I'll take 8.5 percent all day long," Doyle said

The takeaway should be Domino's nearly 40 percent cumulative growth over the past four years, the CEO said International sales, which were a drag in the past, are showing signs of improvement and are back in the target range of 3 to 6 percent growth, he said.

"Store growth was strong [and] flow through on earnings was terrific," Doyle said. "So we feel great about the quarter. We're not going to spend time worrying about short-term moves."

