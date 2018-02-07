Market Overview

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Analog Devices And Procter & Gamble

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2018 7:32am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian said that options traders were buying the March 90 calls in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) on Tuesday. The company is going to report earnings before the March expiration, so the traders might be betting on a positive earnings report or they're just betting the stock is ready to move higher after the pull back, explained Najarian. He followed the trade and he is going to hold the position for two weeks.

Pete Najarian noticed that someone bought around 6,000 contracts of the February 82.50 calls in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG). He likes the trade, but instead of calls, he bought the stock.

