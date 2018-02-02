Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In The Consumer Staples ETF

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2018 7:16am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (ETF) (NYSE: XLP). The put options volume on Thursday was twice the average daily put options volume.

During the session, one trade caught Khouw's attention. A trader bought 6,000 contracts of the March 57 puts and sold 9,000 contracts of the March 54 puts for a total cost of 45 cents. Khouw explained that the trader is looking for a decline in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR ETF of more than 5 percent.

Mike Khouw Options Action

