Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Duke Energy, AT&T And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) is fine, but he would rather buy Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D), Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) and American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE: AEP).

Cramer likes AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T). He thinks its cash flow is going to increase if it gets Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) deal done.

Cramer keeps waiting for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) to get back to $90, so that he can buy it for ActionAlerts.

He wouldn't buy AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ: ALRM).