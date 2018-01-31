Market Overview

Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Duke Energy, AT&T And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2018 7:23am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) is fine, but he would rather buy Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D), Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) and American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE: AEP).

Cramer likes AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T). He thinks its cash flow is going to increase if it gets Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) deal done.

Cramer keeps waiting for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) to get back to $90, so that he can buy it for ActionAlerts.

He wouldn't buy AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ: ALRM).

Posted-In: mad money Lightning RoundCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

