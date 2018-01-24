Jim Cramer Weighs In On HP Inc, Simon Property Group And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he would buy HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ), despite the downgrade.

Cramer likes laser beam photonics and he thinks Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) is the best in the sector.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) is one of the best stocks in its sector, thinks Cramer.

Cramer wouldn't sell Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG). He likes its dividend yield and he thinks it's a very well run company.

Cramer doesn't like ethanol plants and he wouldn't buy Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ: GPRE).