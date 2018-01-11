Market Overview

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Kinder Morgan, UPS, And Bank Of America

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2018 4:32pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon and Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI), United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC).

Jon Najarian said he followed the options traders and bought the January 19.50 calls in Kinder Morgan. He is planning to hold the position for 10 days. He also noticed that options traders were buying the April 140 calls in UPS. Jon Najarian bought the calls as well, but he sold a higher strike against them, turning the position into a call spread. He is going to hold the position for two weeks to a month.

Pete Najarian noticed a purchase of around 75,000 contracts of the March 30 calls in Bank Of America in the first half of the trading session. He owns both calls and shares in the name and he expects the stock to reach $35.

