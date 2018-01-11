Delta, Embraer, Overstock: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 11

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour recommended a long position in Embraer SA (ADR) (NYSE: ERJ).

Karen Finerman thinks the biggest fear for the market is that interest rates are going to move too quickly. She added that a long position in iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (ETF) (NASDAQ: TLT) is a good hedge for that.

Brian Kelly is a buyer of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK).

Guy Adami likes Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) going into earnings.