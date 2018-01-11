Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Delta, Embraer, Overstock: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 11

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2018 7:05am   Comments
Share:
Related ERJ
Analyst: Brazilian Government An Obstacle To Boeing-Embraer Merger
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From December 21: Boeing-Embraer, CyrusOne-Zenium Data Centers, Home Depot-The Company Store
Boeing In December: Changes To Commercial Aerospace (Seeking Alpha)
Related TLT
Here's What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For November 10
What Is An Initial Coin Offering, Or ICO, And Which Should You Invest In?
Rumors China To Stop Buying U.S. Treasuries. So What? (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour recommended a long position in Embraer SA (ADR) (NYSE: ERJ).

Karen Finerman thinks the biggest fear for the market is that interest rates are going to move too quickly. She added that a long position in iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (ETF) (NASDAQ: TLT) is a good hedge for that.

Brian Kelly is a buyer of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK).

Guy Adami likes Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) going into earnings.

Posted-In: Brian Kelly Guy Adami Karen Finerman Tim SeymourCNBC Fast Money Media Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DAL + ERJ)

5 Stocks To Watch For January 11, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For January 11, 2018
3 Airlines Bank of America Expects To Fly Higher In 2018
Delta, Halliburton, Intel, IBB: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 9
The Week Ahead: Conferences Take Center Stage, Earnings Begin To Trickle In
The 'Bomb Cyclone' Portfolio: Winners And Losers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on ERJ
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.