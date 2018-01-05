Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Textron And Apple

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2018 2:31pm   Comments
Share:
Related TXT
7 Top Picks For 2018 And Their Corresponding ETFs
Analyst: Brazilian Government An Obstacle To Boeing-Embraer Merger
An Activist Investor Could Give Major Boost To Textron Shares (Seeking Alpha)
Related AAPL
7 Top Picks For 2018 And Their Corresponding ETFs
Apple's App Store Reports Record New Year's Day Sales
Did You Have 50% Dividend Growth In 2017? I Did. (Seeking Alpha)

Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about a bullish options activity in Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT). Options traders were buying call options in the name Friday and Jon Najarian decided to jump in the trade. He is going to hold the position for a month.

Pete Najarian noticed a heavy options volume in the next week expiry, 175 strike calls in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). Around 19,000 contracts were traded in the first half of the trading session and traders paid between 84 cents and $1.15 for these calls. Pete Najarian followed the trade and he is going to hold the position until the expiration.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + TXT)

7 Top Picks For 2018 And Their Corresponding ETFs
Apple's App Store Reports Record New Year's Day Sales
The Market In 5 Minutes: Nonfarm Payrolls Miss Estimates, Apple's Safari Patch, Kalanick's Reduced Uber Stake
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Apple
Off We Go: Transports Highlight Rally As New Year Gets Off To Strong Start
This Day In Market History: Apple Incorporated
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on TXT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.