Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Textron And Apple

Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about a bullish options activity in Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT). Options traders were buying call options in the name Friday and Jon Najarian decided to jump in the trade. He is going to hold the position for a month.

Pete Najarian noticed a heavy options volume in the next week expiry, 175 strike calls in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). Around 19,000 contracts were traded in the first half of the trading session and traders paid between 84 cents and $1.15 for these calls. Pete Najarian followed the trade and he is going to hold the position until the expiration.