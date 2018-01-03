Market Overview

Alexion, Comcast, Paypal, Visa: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Picks

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2018 3:30pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Stephanie Link spoke about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN). She said it's a high quality company and it's going to grow 20 to 25 percent in earnings. Investors are going to get some key data this year, so it's going to be a volatile year. Link added that Elliott owns the stock.

Joe Terranova is a buyer of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL). He thinks the stock is going to $100.

Jon Najarian noticed call options buying in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA). Traders were buying the 42 and the 43 strike calls in the name. He bought calls Comcast Wednesday.

Pete Najarian wants to buy Visa Inc (NYSE: V).

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

