Apple, Akamai, Marriott, Twitter: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For December 18

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Joe Terranova said he's staying with Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) and he might even buy more.

Josh Brown has a long position in Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). He isn't selling it after the sharp move higher on Monday. He decided to add to his position.

Pete Najarian plans to get back into Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX). He wants to buy the January expiration calls.

Jim Cramer thinks Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) is not done going higher.

Mike Francesa believes Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is going to have a great next six months.