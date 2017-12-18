Market Overview

Apple, Akamai, Marriott, Twitter: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For December 18

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2017 4:06pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Joe Terranova said he's staying with Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) and he might even buy more.

Josh Brown has a long position in Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). He isn't selling it after the sharp move higher on Monday. He decided to add to his position.

Pete Najarian plans to get back into Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX). He wants to buy the January expiration calls.

Jim Cramer thinks Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) is not done going higher.

Mike Francesa believes Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is going to have a great next six months.

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

