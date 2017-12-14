Avis, Freeport-McMoRan, Target: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 14

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour suggested that investors should buy Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX).

Karen Finerman likes iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (ETF) (NYSE: EEM). She thinks that there is a lot of room to run in the rest of the economies around the world.

Steve Grasso thinks that Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) is going much higher. He explained that the shorts are getting squeezed.

Guy Adami wants to buy Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT).