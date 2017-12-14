Market Overview

Avis, Freeport-McMoRan, Target: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 14

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2017 6:58am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour suggested that investors should buy Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX).

Karen Finerman likes iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (ETF) (NYSE: EEM). She thinks that there is a lot of room to run in the rest of the economies around the world.

Steve Grasso thinks that Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) is going much higher. He explained that the shorts are getting squeezed.

Guy Adami wants to buy Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT).

Posted-In: Guy Adami Karen Finerman Steve Grasso Tim Seymour

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

