Avis, Freeport-McMoRan, Target: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 14
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour suggested that investors should buy Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX).
Karen Finerman likes iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (ETF) (NYSE: EEM). She thinks that there is a lot of room to run in the rest of the economies around the world.
Steve Grasso thinks that Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) is going much higher. He explained that the shorts are getting squeezed.
Guy Adami wants to buy Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT).
