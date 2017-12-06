Market Overview

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Walgreens And AT&T

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2017 2:47pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) and AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T).

He said options traders are buying deep in the money calls in Walgreens. They bought the April 65 calls and Najarian explained that this could be a stock replacement strategy. He has a long position in the name.

Around 20,000 contracts of the April 37 calls were traded in the first half of the trading session in AT&T. Traders paid around $1.25 for these calls, which sets the break even for the trade at $38.25 or 5.78 percent above the current stock price.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

