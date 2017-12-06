Market Overview

Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers About Trivago, Mattel, And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2017 7:28am   Comments
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" there is some value in Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN), but he advised his viewer not to buy more because its dividend yield might be unsustainable.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) is inexpensive, thinks Cramer.

He would stay away from Trivago NV - ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG). He thinks the whole group is going lower.

Cramer said to a viewer who owns Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) that he is going to be in a house of pain unless Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) buys it.

It makes sense to buy Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL), thinks Cramer, but he would rather be in Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD).

Cramer likes Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED), but he would wait for a pull back.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is insanely valued, said Cramer.

Posted-In: mad money Lightning RoundCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

