Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Trinity Industries
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Pete Najarian spoke about high options activity in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE: TRN).
He said that options traders bought 5,200 contracts of the January 36 calls for $1.15 in the first half of the trading session. The trade breaks even at $37.15 or 3.17 percent above the closing price Monday. Najarian believes the stock is going to break out on the upside and he decided to follow the trade and buy the January calls. He is going to hold the position for two weeks.
