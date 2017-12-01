Market Overview

Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Weighs In On Boston Scientific, Masco, ADP And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2017 7:48am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said that he likes Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS), but he doesn't know if he would buy it at its current price. He added that the housing thesis remains strong.

Cramer would stay away from Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE: DPLO).

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) should be sold, believes Cramer. He doesn't like the commodity.

Cramer likes Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) very much. He thinks the CEO is doing a good job.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a buy after the recent decline, believes Cramer.

Cramer would buy Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) on the pull back.

Posted-In: mad money Lightning RoundCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

