Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Roku, Estee Lauder And Home Depot

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2017 7:29am   Comments
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money" that owning Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is like going to a race track. He doesn't want to go to a race track, he wants to invest.

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a very expensive stock. He would wait for a pull back before buying it.

Cramer likes Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) and Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) better than Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW). He added that Home Depot has an edge right now on what the consumer wants.

Posted-In: Mad MoneyCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

