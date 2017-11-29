Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Bank Of America

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2017 3:20pm   Comments
Share:
Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Bank Of America
Related BAC
Traders See Signs Of Rotation Into Financials Amid Nasdaq's Worst Day In Months
Dick Bove's Top Stocks To Buy And Short
Bank Of America: Growth Is Back (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC).

He said somebody decided to roll up some profits. The trader took profits in the December 27.50 calls and bought the December 28.50 calls.

See Also: Traders See Signs Of Rotation Into Financials Amid Nasdaq's Worst Day In Months

Najarian added that there was also a high options activity in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF) as 122,000 calls were bought.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XLF + BAC)

Traders See Signs Of Rotation Into Financials Amid Nasdaq's Worst Day In Months
Dick Bove's Top Stocks To Buy And Short
Your Favorite Analyst's Favorite Analyst: Which Sell Side Firm Has The Most Buy Ratings From Its Peers?
Fast Money Halftime Report Traders Final Trades For Nov. 21
Univ. Of Michigan Economists: 'Trump Bump' Has Yet To Transpire
Cisco, EA, Intel: 'Fast Money' Final Trades
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on BAC

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.