On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC).

He said somebody decided to roll up some profits. The trader took profits in the December 27.50 calls and bought the December 28.50 calls.

Najarian added that there was also a high options activity in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF) as 122,000 calls were bought.

