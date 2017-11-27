Honeywell, Twitter, Western Digital: 'Fast Money' Final Picks

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Sarat Sethi said he is watching Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN).

Josh Brown bought Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) last week and he added to his long Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) position, because these stocks typically rally going into the year end.

Stephen Weiss believes Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) is oversold after it dropped around 7 percent Monday. He added that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is still intact.

Joe Terranova said that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) reached new high Monday.

