Thanksgiving and Black Friday have come and passed, which means it's time for the next key day for retail: Cyber Monday.

What You Need To Know: Cyber Monday's history dates back to the early 2000s when companies offered online only deals. The tradition continues this year and consumers are expected to spend $6.6 billion throughout Cyber Monday, up 16.5 percent from a year ago, CNBC cited an Adobe Insights report as saying.

Many retailers and department stores are going all-out, including Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) which is offering consumers 15 percent off all prices across its entire website.

"Consumers are conditioned to waiting for those key shopping moments, and this year is no exception," CNBC quoted Mickey Mericle, vice president of Adobe's Marketing and Insights.

Why It's Important: Cyber Monday's growth in popularity makes it clear that online shopping is "significantly" growing and outpacing physical sales. 2017 will likely prove to be an "incredible milestone" year as each day in November has been a billion-dollar day in online shopping and there will be twice the number of $2 billion shopping days this season, the Adobe report said.

What's Next?: Given the outsized growth of online shopping, some investors are looking for a unique way to gain exposure through warehouses and logistic providers, CNBC said.

"While there is a glut of malls, there aren't nearly enough warehouses across the U.S. to support internet retailers like Amazon," CNBC quoted Jefferies analyst Jonathan Petersen as saying in a note earlier this year. "[R]etail sales are not in decline, but rather shifting toward e-commerce retailers who require large amounts of warehouse space."

