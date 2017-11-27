Retail investors have valid reason to be concerned heading into the highly competitive holiday shopping season. However, the overall consumer remains strong and ready to shop.

The Expert

Jan Kniffen, a retail expert with J. Rogers Kniffen Worldwide.

The Thesis

Heading into the holiday season there is plenty of time for consumers to complete their shopping, Kniffen told CNBC last week. The average shopper likely benefited in the year from wage increases and strong job openings, not to mention energy prices aren't "going crazy" like it has in prior holiday seasons.

"There is no bad news," he said. "Even if you think you are going to lose your job you can get another one and that makes a big difference to spending. It doesn't get better than that."

Meanwhile, stores are more than happy to take advantage of the strong consumer and many started their holiday promotions as soon as Nov. 1, Kniffen said. However, not all retailers will emerge winners as those who sell "sweaters and shirts" the holiday season are likely to suffer at the expense of companies engaged in travel, lodging, experiences, online, off-price, and local.

Related Links:

Black Friday 2017: Everything You Need To Know

Heading Into Holiday And Black Friday, Market Remains Focused On Consumer

Posted-In: holiday sales Jan Kniffen Off Price Retailers retail retailersCNBC Retail Sales Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.