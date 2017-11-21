On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp's (NYSE: MIC) dividend yield is a "red flag." He needs to do more work on the stock, but he is concerned because the company is doing the "same stuff as General Electric Company (NYSE: GE)."

Instead of Braskem SA (ADR) (NYSE: BAK), Cramer would rather buy DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP), because it is doing "remarkable things."

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) is a geothermal stock and Cramer likes it. He said that the stock looks like it is "rolling over," but he believes in it.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is still expensive, said Cramer. He added that the last incident "started the clock again" and thinks the company will have trouble making its numbers. He is not a buyer.

Cramer is a seller of TAL Education Group (ADR) (NYSE: TAL).

