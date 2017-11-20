Market Overview

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Universal Display, Kinder Morgan And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2017 8:12am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he's been behind Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) as far as he can remember and is not backing down. He sees the recent move up as a big short squeeze and would wait for the stock to cool down a little bit before buying.

Cramer doesn't like Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ: CATM). It has slowing momentum, he said. 

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) is a buy, because the quarter is going to be great, said Cramer.

Cramer doesn't want to buy Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI), because the pipe stocks are very weak.

Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG) has $3 or $4 of upside, said Cramer. He added that oil needs to be at least $60 before the company is highly profitable. 

Posted-In: Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundCNBC Media Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

