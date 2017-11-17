On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) didn't have a good quarter and the stock has become a house of pain.

Cramer likes Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW), but he would rather buy Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD).

Cramer advised a viewer to hold Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX). He likes its dividend yield.

Cramer can't recommend Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU).

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) is too cheap, thinks Cramer. He believes it's going to trade to $18.

Cramer likes Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), but only as a speculation.

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) didn't have a good quarter, believes Cramer. He would rather own Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ: PFPT).

