Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Electronic Arts, Ulta And Roku

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2017 7:13am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money", Jim Cramer said he would keep Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA). The stock is trading lower and he finds that crazy.

Cramer wouldn't close a position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA), but he wouldn't buy the stock either. He thinks the stock got overvalued and it's now going through a correction. He would wait for a better price.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a short squeeze, said Cramer. He doesn't want to touch short squeezes.

Posted-In: Mad MoneyCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

