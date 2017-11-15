Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Alerian MLP And US Steel

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian spoke about unusual options activity in Alerian MLP (NYSE: AMLP) and United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X).

Around 5,000 contracts of the January 10 calls in Alerian MLP were traded in the first half of the trading session Wednesday. Najarian followed the trade and he is going to hold it two to three weeks.

Traders were also buying the November 26.50 calls in US Steel. Around 5,000 contracts were traded in the first half and Najarian jumped in and bought these calls too. He is planning to hold them for 10 days.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

