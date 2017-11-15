Market Overview

Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In General Electric

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2017 7:24am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action", Dan Nathan spoke about unusually high options activity in General Electric Company (NYSE: GE). He said the total options volume was 2.5 times the average daily volume.

There was one trade that caught Nathan's attention. A trader bought 10,000 contracts of the January 2019, 10 strike puts for $0.16. The trade breaks even at $9.84 or 45.03 percent below the current market price. Nathan believes this isn't a protection. He sees it as an implied volatility trade, because implied volatility might increase significantly in the name and push the value of the put option higher.

