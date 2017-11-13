Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Weight Watchers And General Motors
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high bullish options activity in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW).
He noticed that somebody bought 10,000 contracts of the April 60 calls in the first half of the trading session for around a dollar. The trade breaks even at $61 or almost 40 percent above the current market price. Najarian followed the trade and he is planning to hold the position until April.
Najarian also noticed a purchase of almost 7,000 contracts of the February 48 calls in General Motors Company (NYSE: GM). The buyers were selling downside puts to finance the purchase. Najarian owns shares of General Motors.
Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.