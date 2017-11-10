Market Overview

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On AT&T And Tesla

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2017 7:25am   Comments
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money" that a merger between AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) would make AT&T's dividend safer. The combined company would have a better cash flow. Cramer is willing to recommend AT&T as a dividend play.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a cult stock and Cramer can't forecast its direction. He added that investors who like the car should buy the stock.

