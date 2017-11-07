ETP, Red Robin, Marriott: 'Fast Money' Final Trades

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Rob Sechan said he's watching iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSE: EZU). It fell around 1 percent on Tuesday, but he sees plenty of momentum going into the year end.

Jon Najarian spotted unusual options activity in Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE: ETP), which is going to report earnings after the market close.

Josh Brown advised the viewers not to buy the dip in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB). He said it's going lower. The stock dropped almost 30 percent.

Joe Terranova would stick with Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR), which reports earnings after the bell.

