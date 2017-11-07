Market Overview

Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Weighs In On Lumber Liquidators, ADP And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 07, 2017 7:55am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he would take profits in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) and he would use the money to buy Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD).

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) should be avoided, thinks Cramer. He expects to see some tax loss selling until the year end.

Cramer believes that Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) moved up too high.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) is an overvalued stock, said Cramer. He would sell a half of the long position in the name.

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) is not done going higher, said Cramer.

mad money Lightning Round

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

