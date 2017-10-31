Market Overview

Intel, PulteGroup, Retail, And Oil: Fast Money Picks For October 31

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 31, 2017 7:21am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour suggested that traders should buy SPDR S&P Retail (ETF) (NYSE: XRT). He believes $38 is the stock's bottom and he thinks it could bounce.

Brian Kelly is a buyer of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. (ETF) (NYSE: XOP).

David Seaburg wants to buy Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC). He thinks it's going higher.

Steve Grasso said a long position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) is working. He wants to be have a long position in the name.

