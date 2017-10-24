On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian said he noticed unusually high options activity in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ). Traders were aggressively buying the November 43 calls. Around 8,000 contracts were traded in the first half of the session. Najarian owns calls in the name and he is planning to hold them for two weeks.

Options traders were also active in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD). They were buying 13.50 strike calls, expiring next week, while the stock was trading just below $12.

