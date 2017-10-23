On CNBC's "Mad Money", Jim Cramer said Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) is a good speculative stock. He added that sometimes it gets ahead of itself, but he is on board with the stock.

Cramer isn't a buyer of Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS). He thinks the dividend isn't sustainable.

Instead of buying PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR), Cramer would buy Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI). He added that Cummins posted a quarter people didn't really like, but it traded higher.

