Jim Cramer spoke on CNBC's "Mad Money" about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX). His charitable trust fund owns it. When the stock was trading at $64, Cramer advised his viewers to sell it. He also recommended it as a buy, when it dropped to $53. The company is going to enter the Chinese market and it has a problem with domestic same stores sales in the United States.

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE: MTW) is fine, thinks Cramer. He added the company won't accomplish anything with its reverse stock split, so it shouldn't do it.

Cramer thinks Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) is a good long-term story, but it's under pressure because of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Posted-In: Mad MoneyCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.