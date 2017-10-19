Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Starbucks, Manitowoc And Skechers

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2017 7:46am   Comments
Share:
Related SBUX
Transportation Startups Converge At Detroit's Techstars Mobility Expo
From Nike To Netflix: What Teens Love And Hate In 2017
Family Capital Trust Co Buys iShares Core MSCI EAFE, Starbucks Corp, Automatic Data Processing ... (GuruFocus)
Related MTW
16 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Thursday
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Constellation Brands Earnings Beat Views

Jim Cramer spoke on CNBC's "Mad Money" about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX). His charitable trust fund owns it. When the stock was trading at $64, Cramer advised his viewers to sell it. He also recommended it as a buy, when it dropped to $53. The company is going to enter the Chinese market and it has a problem with domestic same stores sales in the United States.

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE: MTW) is fine, thinks Cramer. He added the company won't accomplish anything with its reverse stock split, so it shouldn't do it.

Cramer thinks Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) is a good long-term story, but it's under pressure because of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Posted-In: Mad MoneyCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + MTW)

PBM Space Gets Cozier With Anthem's New In-House Service, Amazon's Rumored Entrance
Resignation Of Amazon Studio's Roy Price Was 'A Blessing In Disguise' For Investors
Ulta Beauty Loses Another Bull
From Nike To Netflix: What Teens Love And Hate In 2017
Hasbro Has Upper Hand This Holiday Season, According To Amazon
Retailers Report Earnings In The Weeks Ahead As They Gear Up For The Holiday Season
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on SBUX

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.