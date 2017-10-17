Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Facebook, W W Grainger, And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian said he noticed some bullish options activity in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and W W Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWW). Almost 35,000 contracts of the November 180 calls in Facebook were traded in the first half of the trading session. Najarian decided to follow the trade and he is planning to hold the position for a month.

Jon Najarian also noticed some aggressive calls buying in W W Grainger. When the stock was trading at $188, traders were buying the November 190 calls. The stock is currently trading at around $203, so these calls are now deep in the money. Jon Najarian bought calls in W W Grainger Tuesday.

Pete Najarian isn't a big fan of the ETFs, but he noticed a large volume in Health Care SPDR (ETF) (NYSE: XLV). Around 39,000 contracts of the November 84 calls were bought in the first half of the trading session and Najarian followed the trade.

He also spotted some activity in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) and he decided to buy calls in the name. Traders bought around 4,000 contracts of the November 48 calls.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.