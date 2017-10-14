On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) had a big run and he wouldn't buy the stock at its current price level.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PIRS) is a speculative stock. The company doesn't make any money and Cramer is a little bit concerned about it.

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) moved sharply higher in 2017 and it has more room on the upside, thinks Cramer.

People like golf and Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELY) is trading higher, said Cramer. He doesn't want to fight the trend.

Cramer isn't crazy about Sprint Corp (NYSE: S), but he thinks it's fine to own the stock. He likes T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) better.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) needs cold weather to move higher. Cramer would own the stock, but he would wait for the cold weather before he doubles down.

If Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) trades lower again, Cramer is going to buy the stock.

