Lightning Round: Square Isn't Done Going Higher

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2017 11:55am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) had a big run and he wouldn't buy the stock at its current price level.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PIRS) is a speculative stock. The company doesn't make any money and Cramer is a little bit concerned about it.

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) moved sharply higher in 2017 and it has more room on the upside, thinks Cramer.

See Also: How To Play Square's Crazy 14-Day Winning Streak

People like golf and Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELY) is trading higher, said Cramer. He doesn't want to fight the trend.

Cramer isn't crazy about Sprint Corp (NYSE: S), but he thinks it's fine to own the stock. He likes T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) better.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) needs cold weather to move higher. Cramer would own the stock, but he would wait for the cold weather before he doubles down.

If Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) trades lower again, Cramer is going to buy the stock.

Posted-In: Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

