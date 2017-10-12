Market Overview

Dennis Gartman Expects To See Change In Trend For Gold And Bonds Pair

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2017 2:17pm   Comments
Dennis Gartman spoke on CNBC's "Futures Now" about a price movement of gold and bonds. He said gold and bonds shouldn't be moving in tandem with one another and they've been doing so since the beginning of the year.

In a broader time period, beyond one year, gold and bonds are moving in a contravention. Gartman believes the current price movement of gold and bonds can't last much longer and they're soon going to return to their usual behavior. Bonds are a deflationary trade and gold is an inflationary trade and they should move in opposite directions, added Gartman. When they begin to trade in opposite direction, they're going to do so violently and a major long term trend will once again reassert itself.

Gartman thinks gold is probably going to move higher and bonds are going to move lower.

Posted-In: Dennis Gartman Futures Now GoldCNBC Bonds Commodities Markets Media Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

