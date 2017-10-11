Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Technical Analyst Sees Higher Interest Rates

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2017 3:43pm   Comments
Share:
Technical Analyst Sees Higher Interest Rates
Related FED
Cramer: Trump's Federal Reserve Nominee Is 'Fabulous' News For Bank Investors
Warren Buffett Talks GOP Tax Cuts
Related SPY
Another New ETF For Socially Responsible Investors
The Market In 5 Minutes: Alibaba's Expansion, Uber's Warning
F&V Capital Management, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSEEuropean, SPDR S&P 5……, iShares MSCI ... (GuruFocus)

Technical analyst Louise Yamada spoke on CNBC's "Futures Now" about interest rates. She is watching the two-year Treasury yield and the 10-year Treasury yield, and it looks to her interest rates are on their way to a new rising cycle.

Yamada thinks the uptrend for the 2-year Treasury yield is in place since 2013 and she has a short-term target of 1.60 percent for it. She also spoke about the 10-year yield, explaining it is going through a trading range bottoming process and is currently trading in the middle of the range. It's also trading slightly above its 200-day moving average.

If the 10-year Treasury yield can get above 2.50 percent, it will break out of the trading range and move toward 3 percent, said Yamada. She added that a break out through 3 percent would define a reversal into a new rising interest rate cycle.

Posted-In: Futures Now Louise YamadaCNBC Technicals Federal Reserve Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIA + FED)

Cramer: Trump's Federal Reserve Nominee Is 'Fabulous' News For Bank Investors
Warren Buffett Talks GOP Tax Cuts
Here's How Unpopular You Have To Be In Government To Be Less Popular Than Trump
The Q2 Earnings Season, Explained
Where North Korea Ranks Among Countries That Have Tested Nuclear Weapons
Study: Ending DACA Would Cost Nearly $500 Billion Loss Of GDP; 10 States That Would Bear The Biggest Brunt
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on FED
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.